PSU professor and filmmaker discovers transformative teacher

0:49 Lumberjack Competition at Centre County Grange Fair Pause

0:28 Parents of Timothy Piazza go to hearing

0:29 Thunderstorm approaches State College

1:18 This is what construction looks like at State College Area High School

1:14 Protesters chant “blood on your hands” to Charlottesville City Council

1:15 James Franklin discusses new contract with Penn State

2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families