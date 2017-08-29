Jill Biden will speak at Penn State on Oct. 10.
Penn State

Jill Biden to speak at Penn State

From CDT staff reports

August 29, 2017 11:00 PM

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced its 2017-18 Distinguished Speaker Series Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Jill Biden, wife of 47th vice president Joe Biden, will speak on Oct. 10.

Michael Sam, the first publicly gay football player to be drafted in the NFL, will kick off the series on Sept. 26.

Brian Mosteller, Noor Tagouri and Sonia Nazario will participate in “A Discussion of Diversity on a College Campus” on March 20.

On April 3, W. Kamau Bell will speak.

SPA is also seeking input for its final speaker for the spring. Fill out the survey at pennstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5zfDXe81JZWwPcx.

