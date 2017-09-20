Donald Abby, a Beta Theta Pi fraternity alumnus, who claims the frat owes him more than $8 million is asking to have subpoenas granted in the case.
Alumnus asks court for subpoenas in Beta Theta Pi dispute

By Lori Falce

September 20, 2017 5:55 PM

The man who says a banned Penn State fraternity owes him more than $8 million is asking to have subpoenas granted in the case.

Donald Abbey filed a case in March after the February death of pledge Timothy Piazza, 19, following a fraternity party. He said the Alpha Upsilon chapter of Beta Theta Pi fraternity violated the terms of an agreement signed when he opened his checkbook to make improvements to the Burrowes Street property, including what he called a “roof-to-cellar makeover.”

Last week, Centre County Judge Katie Oliver denied Abbey’s motion for summary judgment, saying more evidence needed to be presented.

Three days later, his law firm submitted a request to do just that.

On Sept. 15, Centre County Prothonotary Debra Immel received a letter from the Kleinbard law firm asking her to “kindly remit ten subpoenas.”

“We’re beginning very thorough and diligent discovery,” said attorney Matthew Haverstick.

The Alpha Upsilon alumni group that owns the building disputes both the contract and Abbey’s total.

Lori Falce: 814-235-3910

