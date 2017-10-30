Penn State professor of material sciences and engineering John Mauro was the co-inventor of three iterations of Corning’s Gorilla Glass. .
Penn State professor of material sciences and engineering John Mauro was the co-inventor of three iterations of Corning’s Gorilla Glass. . Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State professor of material sciences and engineering John Mauro was the co-inventor of three iterations of Corning’s Gorilla Glass. . Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Penn State

Glass provides strong foundation for new Penn State faculty member

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

October 30, 2017 6:57 PM

There’s a YouTube video that John Mauro likes called “A Day Made of Glass.” Give it 5 minutes and 33 seconds and it will give you the future.

Well, the future circa 2011, anyway.

The footage was assembled by Corning Inc., a company that manufactures glass, ceramics and other materials and would really like it if you could be just as excited about all of those things as they appear to be.

I think there’s still many more possibilities ahead.

John Mauro

That shouldn’t be too hard. We’re talking interactive mirrors, digital highway signs, refrigerators that allow you to graffiti photos of your loved ones with the swipe of a finger.

“I think there’s still many more possibilities ahead,” Mauro said.

The credentials behind that statement include 18 years in the Corning machine, where Mauro worked on several iterations of Gorilla Glass, a damage-resistant strain of glass designed to protect your iPhone from its owner.

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs had been looking for something more durable than what was readily available on the market 10 years ago.

“The secretary thought it was a prank call and actually hung up on him,” Mauro said.

He’s not one of those guys who got into the glass game for the celebrities, though. Mauro’s childhood memories include dragging his pregnant mother around the Corning Glass Museum in Steuben County, N.Y.

I think I was interested in the beauty of glass and the fact that you could make it in so many different forms.

John Mauro

“I think I was interested in the beauty of glass and the fact that you could make it in so many different forms,” Mauro said

Contact lenses, TV tubes, even the elevator that takes visitors up to his new office on the third floor of the Steidle Building would all tend to support that thesis.

Mauro joined the faculty of the Penn State College of Earth and Mineral Sciences late last summer as a professor of materials science and engineering. He’ll spend the rest of this semester in research mode, but is eager to get into the classroom next year.

“I love to teach and I love the energy of being around students,” Mauro said.

Possibilities abound.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

    Pa. AG Josh Shapiro spoke following the Graham Spanier verdict in Harrisburg. Spanier, Penn State's former president, was found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment and not guilty of conspiracy. Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and vice-president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says
Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery 3:21

Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery
Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families 4:39

Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

View More Video