Ferguson Township will be receiving Green-Light Go funding to improve traffic lights including the lights at the intersection of College Avenue and Corl Street.
Ferguson Township will be receiving Green-Light Go funding to improve traffic lights including the lights at the intersection of College Avenue and Corl Street. Nick Thomas Centre Daily Times, file
Ferguson Township will be receiving Green-Light Go funding to improve traffic lights including the lights at the intersection of College Avenue and Corl Street. Nick Thomas Centre Daily Times, file

Penn State

Broken traffic signal to cause delays for Penn State commuters

From CDT staff reports

November 05, 2017 10:03 PM

A vehicle crash Sunday damaged a traffic signal at the intersection of Shortlidge Road and Park Avenue near Penn State’s campus.

Although crews are working to repair the signal, work is not expected to be complete before the morning or afternoon commutes.

Penn State employees who commute by vehicle to work are encouraged to leave extra time in their schedules, due to expected delays caused by the broken signal, according to a release from the university.

Temporary stop signs have been places at the intersection, and police urge motorists to use caution in the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

    Pa. AG Josh Shapiro spoke following the Graham Spanier verdict in Harrisburg. Spanier, Penn State's former president, was found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment and not guilty of conspiracy. Former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley and vice-president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says
Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery 3:21

Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery
Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families 4:39

Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

View More Video