Broken traffic signal to cause delays for Penn State commuters

A vehicle crash Sunday damaged a traffic signal at the intersection of Shortlidge Road and Park Avenue near Penn State’s campus.
Although crews are working to repair the signal, work is not expected to be complete before the morning or afternoon commutes.
Penn State employees who commute by vehicle to work are encouraged to leave extra time in their schedules, due to expected delays caused by the broken signal, according to a release from the university.
Temporary stop signs have been places at the intersection, and police urge motorists to use caution in the area.
