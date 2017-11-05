Race raises money, helps local athletes stay in shape

Participants at the finish line of Penn State Ability Athletics’ Run, Walk and Roll Mile Race were sporting the glow of accomplishment on Saturday — that or temperatures in the 30’s and short shorts don’t really mix.
Either way, Max Rohn, Mike Blehi and Arnold Gasche seemed pretty content. The three had finished their respective miles in practically no time and were catching up on a bench outside of Pegula Ice Arena.
Blehi recently retired from the controller’s office at Penn State. Exercise helps fill the hours, usually in the company of his wife or children.
They were busy this weekend so I’m running by myself.
Mike Blehi
“They were busy this weekend, so I’m running by myself,” Blehi said.
Like Rohn and Gasche, Blehi has been trying to take advantage of the various runs being held throughout Centre County before the onset of winter severely dwindles his prospects.
“I wanted to do the Color Run but then when I saw what people looked like …,” Blehi said.
It just helps you workouts because then you’re actually building towards something.
Max Rohn
Rohn was telling his two friends about the Freedom 5K for PTSD scheduled to be held on Nov. 12 at University Park.
He has always been active in sports, but became a serious competitor after losing the lower portion of his right leg to an RKG-3 grenade in Fallujah.
Since then, he has competed at the Invictus Games, where he took home two gold medals in the shot put and discuss categories.
Even smaller events like the Penn State Ability Athletics’ run give him a benchmark to reach.
“It just helps you workouts because then you’re actually building toward something,” Rohn said.
The Run, Walk and Roll Mile Race is an annual fundraiser held by Penn State Ability Athletics to raise money for the program, which supports physically disabled athletes and local wounded warriors.
“The race was a very big success,” program director Teri Jordan said. “It went well and everybody had fun.”
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Race results
Overall winner: Leah Joselyn, 6:46.0 (hand cycling)
1st-place runner: Grace Lewis, 7:00.01
1st-place male: Dave Becker, 7:07.2
Under 50: David Lloyd, 7:00.09
Under 40: Nick Stover, 7:34.0
1st amputee: Max Rohne, 8:21.0
Women under 30: Kaliyah Mitchell, 8:29.0
Women 30-40: Sandy Stover, 9:12.4
Over 80: Arnie Gasche, 10:50.0
Walk team winner: Penn State women’s rugby team
Comments