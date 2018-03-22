The second Beta prelim starts Friday. Here's what you need to know.

It's been more than a year since 19-year-old Timothy Piazza died from injuries sustained at a Beta Theta Pi bid acceptance event at the fraternity house on Penn State's campus. The first preliminary hearing for fraternity brothers charged in connection to his death dragged out over the course of the summer of 2017.

The first prelim ended with the most serious charges of felony aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter, among others, being dismissed by District Judge Allen Sinclair. Then Centre County District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller refiled charges in October.





Now, a second preliminary hearing for most of the same men is about to start. The six-day hearing will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Centre County Courthouse.

Here's what you should know about the complex case before it gets underway.

The prosecutor

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office took over the case at the request of new DA Bernie Cantorna, who cited a conflict of interest that has not been made public.

Last week, Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo filed of a notice of charges to clarify the state's position on the charges against the 11 men facing a second preliminary hearing for refiled charges. Most notably, all of the felony aggravated assault and simple assault charges against eight brothers were dropped. Involuntary manslaughter charges were refiled against eight brothers, but the state is only proceeding with that charge against five of them.

“We will seek justice for the Piazza family,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a press release on March 15. “My office is committed to holding every responsible individual accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence in this case."

The judge

Sinclair will continue as the hearing judge, despite Parks Miller's effort to have him dismissed. Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest denied that motion, noting that Sinclair heard extensive testimony and made a "well-reasoned decision." Ruest's order also said the commonwealth failed to prove Sinclair committed an error of law in finding that a prima facie case had not been established.

Who will be at the prelim?

Eleven Beta brothers are due to appear in court Friday, including Brendan Young, Daniel Casey, Joseph Sala, Michael Bonatucci, Nicholas Kubera, Jonah Neuman, Gary Dibileo, Luke Visser, Lars Kenyon, Michael Angelo Schiavone and Parker Jax Yochim.

Young, Casey, Neuman, Dibileo and Visser face one count each of involuntary manslaughter, among other charges.

“The parents of Timothy Piazza are most pleased to see the reinstatement now by a second prosecutor of involuntary manslaughter charges,” Tom Kline, Piazza family attorney, said in an email last week. “With hundreds of charges against 26 individuals facing serious jail time, the Piazzas remain hopeful that justice will be accomplished and support the Pennsylvania attorney general in this nationally important prosecution.”

The other defendants

In total, 26 brothers have been charged in connection to Piazza's death.

The 11 men facing prelims Friday were also bound over on some charges from the first preliminary hearing, a trial date for those has not yet been scheduled.

Additionally, the state prosecutor intends to proceed on the charges already held for court for Edward Gilmartin and Ryan Foster, who both waived their right to a preliminary hearing, and Craig Heimer.

New charges were filed by Parks Miller in November after deleted surveillance video footage was recovered. The video revealed that Piazza consumed 18 alcoholic drinks in one hour and 22 minutes.

Ryan Liam Burke, Aidan O’Brien, Jonathan Kanzler, Joshua Kurczewski and Bo Han Song — all of whom were underage at the time — face felony charges in connection with the case. Each man was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, among others, for their alleged roles in the events that led to Piazza’s death.

Joseph Ems, Brian Gelb, Patrick Jackson, Reggie Goeke, Donald Prior and Mike Fernandez were charged with misdemeanor hazing and misdemeanor furnishing alcohol to minors. A reckless endangerment charge against Ems had previously been dismissed.

Braxton Becker, who also had a previous charge dismissed, was charged with misdemeanor tampering with evidence, misdemeanor obstructing administration of law and misdemeanor hindering apprehension.

Visser, Dibileo, Kubera, Bonatucci and Yochim were slapped with additional charges, including furnishing alcohol to minors and unlawful acts relative to liquor, in November also. These charges against them will be part of the prelim.

"Our review remains ongoing with regard to the other defendants and status of charge," Joe Grace, spokesman for the Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro, said Thursday in an email. "Our prosecutors are very focused on (Friday's) hearing for the 11 defendants with the listed charges, and with pursuing justice for the Piazza family."

The Alpha Upsilon chapter of Beta Theta Pi was bound over on 50 counts of hazing and 48 counts of furnishing alcohol to minors in September, but the state prosecutor has decided to drop all charges against the fraternity.