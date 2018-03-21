Second Beta prelim delayed due to weather

The second preliminary hearing for 11 Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers charged in connection to Timothy Piazza's death has been delayed.
Due to inclement weather affecting travel within the state, the prelim has been bumped back a day and will now begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from Centre County court.
Those scheduled for prelim on Friday are Brendan Young, Daniel Casey, Joseph Sala, Michael Bonatucci, Nicholas Kubera, Jonah Neuman, Gary Dibileo, Luke Visser, Lars Kenyon, Michael Angelo Schiavone and Parker Jax Yochim.
Piazza, 19, died in February 2017 after sustaining injuries at a Beta bid acceptance event at the fraternity house on Penn State's campus.
