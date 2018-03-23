Where things stand after day one of a second Beta Theta Pi preliminary hearing

All 11 Beta Theta Pi brothers waived their presence at a second preliminary hearing on Friday in connection with 19-year-old Timothy Piazza's death from injuries sustained at a Beta Theta Pi bid acceptance event at the fraternity's house on Penn State's campus.
District Judge Allen Sinclair granted the waivers despite objection from Pennsylvania Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarello, who is prosecuting the case.
Zarello said he was prepared to proceed with a "new theory" and said the commonwealth had a right to a de novo hearing. A de novo hearing would allow Zarello to establish a new record.
A majority of the brothers' defense attorneys opposed Zarello's request, but defense attorney Leonard Ambrose, representing 19-year-old Joseph Sala, was the most outspoken. Ambrose used a baseball analogy and said the prosecution wanted to argue balls and strikes from a hearing that took place six months ago.
"The judge made the correct ruling as far as my client's concerned," Ambrose said. "There is nothing new. Our position is that these new charges should be dismissed. It's as simple as that."
The brothers waived their presence because it would not make sense for them to be at the hearing when there is very little new information, according to Ambrose.
Forensic pathologist Harry Kamerow testified about the cause of Timothy Piazza's death. Kamerow said Piazza suffered abrasions and contusions on his entire body, severe spleen trauma and traumatic brain injury. Piazza’s BAC was estimated to be between 0.27 and 0.35 at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2017.
Kamerow said Piazza’s chances of survival would have increased if he were taken to the hospital soon after his fall, which is when a bruise appeared on his left side. Nobody made a call on Piazza's behalf for about 12 hours.
Kamerow said a normal hemoglobin level is 15 grams per deciliter, but Piazza had a hemoglobin level of 9.7 grams per deciliter. He called the difference a "life-threatening" change and contributed to Piazza's anemia.
Kamerow previously watched video from inside the fraternity and said Piazza was not showing any signs of injury before four Beta Theta Pi brothers picked him up and moved him. He said Piazza was unsteady on his feet and appeared severely inebriated, but was not showing signs of significant injury.
As the night progressed, Piazza's BAC began to return to normal levels, but his condition worsened. Kamerow said his BAC could not be cited as the reason for his worsening condition. Instead it was the severe head trauma.
Frank Fina, attorney for former fraternity president Brendan Young, asked Kamerow how a group of students are supposed to know how to diagnose a shattered spleen with no medical training. Kamerow said they might not have known it was a shattered spleen, but they should have been concerned with the injuries Piazza sustained immediately after his fall.
Piazza also had a pH of 6.97. Acidosis, or too much acid in the body, is characterized by a pH of 7.35 or lower. Kamerow was questioned about whether Piazza could have had a pre-existing condition that contributed to the low pH level, but he called the question "preposterous" and said it did not apply to this situation.
Andrew Shubin, defense attorney for Nicholas Kubera, presented Kamerow a hypothetical situation where someone offers Piazza one beer and shares another with he. Shubin asked him if that situation would place someone in danger of death or fear of death.
Kamerow said it would not, but offered further explanation.
He said one beer consumed in a vacuum, by someone who had a 0.00 BAC, would not place them in danger of death. However, if someone had a BAC of 0.30 or above, it may put them in a potentially deadly situation.
State College police detective David Scicchitano was questioned about text messages involving many of the fraternity brothers. Defense attorneys repeatedly argued that it was unnecessary because they were the same text messages discussed in the first preliminary hearing.
A voice mail from Piazza to his girlfriend before the bid acceptance event was also played and Piazza said he was going to “get pretty f----- up by them.”
Jim and Evelyn Piazza, Timothy Piazza's parents, left the courtroom before the voice mail was played.
The preliminary hearing is scheduled to last six days, but Zarello said he does not expect it to last that long. The hearing is expected to reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
State senator Jake Corman announced anti-hazing legislation known as the Timothy J. Piazza Anti-hazing Law during a break in the hearing.
Ambrose called the bill "unnecessary" and said it was overkill.
"We don't need anymore laws. We need rational enforcement of the laws that are already there," Ambrose said. "The most irrational enforcement was the previous district attorney (Stacy Parks Miller) in this county."
