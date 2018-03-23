LIVE BLOG: 11 Beta brothers won't appear at their own preliminary hearing

Read More
10:50 a.m.: Kamerow testifies that a BAC of 0.4 and above is "life-threatening." Piazza's BAC at 12:17 a.m. Feb. 3 (an hour after his last drink) was .27 to .35.
10:30 a.m.: Forensic pathologist Dr. Harry Kamerow, first witness for the state, testifies that without medical intervention, the spleen injury is fatal. Earlier medical intervention increases the probability of surviving the injury. Survivability decreases as time goes on, he said.
8:50 a.m.: The state argues that it has the right to make a full record. Defense attorneys say the commonwealth can only supplement the record from the previous 8-day hearing with new evidence.
8:35 a.m.: It's the second preliminary hearing for 11 Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers charged in connection to 19-year-old Timothy Piazza's death. The defendants won't appear in court today, but their attorneys are here. According to Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo, one of the prosecutors, the brothers waived their presence in court. The state opposed it, but ultimately District Judge Allen Sinclair approved.
