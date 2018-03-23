How did she go from a tiny blurb to Time Magazine’s front cover?

The first time #MeToo movement leader Tarana Burke engaged in political activism it was against Donald Trump in 1989 for the Central Park Jogger case.
This case accused five men of color of sexually assaulting a female jogger. Burke, who personally knew one of the men, decided to rally after Trump took out full page advertisements in the New York newspapers characterizing them in stereotypical ways.
“I personally realized that I had power,” Burke said. “That I had power to change, that my voice was powerful, that my actions were powerful — and that I could take action to do something about things that I saw wrong.”
After her first strike of political activism, Burke said she got a “tiny little blurb” of a news story for her work in the New York Amsterdam News.
Now, she stands as part of Time Magazine’s 2017 Person of the Year — “The Silence Breakers.”
Burke brought her story to Penn State by the Student Programming Association as part of its distinguished speaker series. In what she referred to as a “one-sided conversation,” Burke stood in front of a crowd of about 250 in Heritage Hall to tell her story.
The goal, she said, was to encourage attendees to both think and talk differently about the misconceptions of the movement she created. Though #MeToo recently gained huge traction last year, Burke made it clear that it was around much earlier.
Originally spreading by word-of-mouth in 2006, Burke decided to create a MySpace page, so the world could also know about the work she was doing.
“There was no such thing as ‘viral’ at the time, but if there was, this was our first viral moment,” Burke said.
She said in a press conference her dissatisfaction for recent attention does not stem from the “white famous actresses” that gained attention, but instead the media who tried to “run off with a narrative that is not what the movement is about.”
“Me Too was about an exchange of empathy between survivors,” Burke said. “It was what we saw in the power of saying ‘You’re not alone, this thing happened to me, too.’”
Burke said in order to see a change in the rate of sexual assault violence, programs must be put in place from a young age.
“Imagine it’s every year that their education gets layered on,” she said. “By the time they’re in the twelfth grade, they have now become indoctrinated, it is just a part of their fabric.”
Tiara Culbreath, a sophomore studying labor and employment relations, said as a survivor of sexual assault too, Burke’s discussion helped her.
“Because she was just so open and honest and down-to-earth, it just made the conversation just feel so much better,” Culbreath said.
One moment that stood out to Culbreath was when Burke recalled a time when a member of her youth group confronted Burke about being sexually assaulted. Burke however, could not handle hearing what the girl was saying and turned her away.
That moment, Burke said, was when she realized she never wanted anyone else to feel that way again, and began her movement toward helping survivors.
“You don’t owe anybody your story, you don’t owe anybody your ‘Me Too,’ and the reason why I travel around the country running my mouth,” Burke said, “Is so those of you don’t want to say it, you don’t have to — I say it for you. If you are a survivor of sexual violence, this movement is for you."
