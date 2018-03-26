Day two of Beta Theta Pi prelims: Video, texts and search history analyzed

Video from the basement of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity house was played at Monday's preliminary hearing and showed several brothers giving Timothy Piazza alcohol to drink after an alcohol-fueled obstacle course. Several brothers could also be seen moving Piazza multiple times.
Piazza's documented drinking began when a handle of Crown Russe vodka was passed among the pledges three times in the basement.
The obstacle course began when Joseph Sala opened a door to Daniel Casey, who gave Piazza a handle of vodka to drink from before Piazza was ushered to the next station.
Nicholas Kubera and Michael Bonatucci were leading the station where Piazza was required to shotgun a beer before being ushered to the next station.
Piazza and other pledges were sent to Gary DiBileo, who was operating the wine bag station.
After the wine bag station, Luke Visser was organizing a beer pong station in the basement. Eleven of the 14 pledges drank, including Piazza. State College police detective David Scicchitano said this station is when he began to notice the pledges were consuming their alcohol at a slower rate.
"That was distinctive in my eyes," Scicchitano said.
The obstacle course ended when all 14 pledges shotgunned a beer together, but Piazza was continually given more alcoholic drinks to consume.
There were at least seven other occasions when brothers or pledges invited Piazza to drink. Piazza could be seen staggering and appeared visibly intoxicated on video. In the final video clip shown before Piazza's first fall, Scicchitano said Piazza was conscious and moving purposely, but that changed after his fall at 11:22 p.m.
Two minutes later, four men carry Piazza to the lobby. Scicchitano said Piazza looked like dead weight and was clearly unconscious. He also said a bruise could be seen on his lower left abdomen.
Visser appeared to take a photo of an unconscious Piazza, Jonah Neuman attempted to move Piazza's limp head and one other brother poured a beer on Piazza's head, according to Scicchitano's testimony.
Brendan Young, the former fraternity president, was involved in a discussion that prompted him to place his left hand on top of his head, but then he walked away from Piazza. The conversation was about Piazza, according to an interview Scicchitano had with someone who was there during the conversation.
Scicchitano produced screenshots of a GroupMe conversation between Beta Theta Pi members and one message hinted at the possible severity of Piazza's fall.
"Tim Piazza might actually be a problem. Fell 15 feet down the stairs head first. Going to need help," Scicchitano said as he read the message.
Young could be seen looking into the room Piazza was in and leaving the room two minutes after the message was sent.
In cross-examination of Scicchitano, Young's attorney, Frank Fina, said Young and two friends could be seen leaving the fraternity to go to a bar. He asked Scicchitano if it was possible that Young was looking for those two friends before leaving and looking into the room had nothing to do with Piazza or the GroupMe message.
"It's possible," Scicchitano said.
In further cross-examination from Fina, Scicchitano said there was no evidence Young required Piazza to drink alcohol, he did not require Piazza to attend the social, he did not see Piazza drinking at the social, he was not aware of the bruise on Piazza's left side, he was unaware of any injury to Piazza and had no evidence that Young knew Piazza was in any medical distress.
Fina also presented Scicchitano with Piazza's web search history from Jan. 29, 2017, which was before his series of falls. The searches included, "Pain in lower left abdomen" and "When to worry about abdominal pain."
Scicchitano said he was unaware of any previous injury Piazza may have suffered other than a knee injury. Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo said other articles searched by Piazza had to do with irritable bowel syndrome and had nothing to do with his spleen.
Seven minutes after Young left, Casey was seen slapping Piazza's face three times, but Piazza didn't react.
A GroupMe message sent at 1:51 a.m. said Piazza was still not talking. At 2:19 a.m., a message said, "This kid (Piazza) should def (definitely) be in a hospital bed, yet no one agrees with me."
Piazza stood up, fell and hit his head at least seven more times after his initial fall.
Tim Bream, fraternity adviser and former Penn State assistant athletic director/head football trainer, was seen walking through the fraternity to turn the lights out.
The basement video showed four men carrying Piazza to a couch before placing a blanket on him, trying to zip a jacket on him and opening his fingers.
After a 911 call was made on Piazza's behalf, several Beta Theta Pi brothers put miscellaneous cans into a garbage bag before the first officer arrived on scene at 10:52 a.m.
Jim and Evelyn Piazza, Timothy Piazza's parents, left the courtroom before the video was played.
Steven Trialonas, Casey's attorney, said Casey sent text messages that said his pledge class "loved" the gauntlet and obstacle course. He also established the obstacle course was not Casey's idea and it had been in place before his pledge class.
Trialonas played a recording of Greg Rizzo and he said he didn't have to drink vodka or beer the previous year because he was sick. He also cited another brother that didn't have to drink because of a gluten allergy.
A third day of preliminary hearings is scheduled to begin 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
