Penn State police are investigating an incident of harassment at a concert at the HUB-Robeson Center on campus.
Penn State

Penn State police investigating harassment incident at Blackbear concert

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

March 28, 2018 10:50 AM

Penn State police are investigating a harassment incident that occurred between 8:30 and 9:20 p.m. on March 15 in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center.

The incident happened during hip-hop artist Blackbear's concert.

Crime Alert 03 27 18.jpg
Penn State police are seeking help in identifying the pictured person of interest in connection with an incident of harassment that occurred March 15 during a concert in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center.
Penn State University Police

Police released a photo of a person of interest, and anyone with information pertaining to the identify of the individual, or who was witness to the crime, is asked to contact police at 863-1111. Tips can also be submitted to Centre County CrimeStoppers at tip@centrecountycrimestoppers.org.

Those providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://police.psu.edu/report-crime.

