Penn State police investigating harassment incident at Blackbear concert

Penn State police are investigating a harassment incident that occurred between 8:30 and 9:20 p.m. on March 15 in Alumni Hall at the HUB-Robeson Center.
The incident happened during hip-hop artist Blackbear's concert.
Police released a photo of a person of interest, and anyone with information pertaining to the identify of the individual, or who was witness to the crime, is asked to contact police at 863-1111. Tips can also be submitted to Centre County CrimeStoppers at tip@centrecountycrimestoppers.org.
Those providing information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 from CrimeStoppers.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://police.psu.edu/report-crime.
