Will you try the Creamery's new ice cream flavor?

Even though Ye Olde College Diner might be closing, the classic taste of the establishment's iconic grilled stickies will live on through a new Creamery ice cream flavor.
Penn State's Berkey Creamery announced on Twitter Monday that it's introduced a new flavor of ice cream — "grilled stickies."
"We're complimenting a Penn State staple," the Creamery wrote on its website. "Featuring a cinnamon bun flavor with sticky bun dough pieces and a cinnamon streusel swirl, this cool version of a favorite pastry will take you back to your college days (and nights)."
Grilled stickies from Ye Olde College Diner have been a Penn State cornerstone for more than 30 years. Arguably served best grilled with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top, the stickies can often be found at Penn State football tailgates, or any place that Penn Staters, young and old, gather together.
The diner's owner, Dan Rallis, told WTAJ in January that the 89-year-old establishment could close unless someone else took over.
Citing the raising cost of rent, Rallis, who had owned the diner for 31 years, said he didn't plan to renew his lease, and wanted to focus on other ventures. He is building a new facility in Boalsburg to continue producing the sticky buns, which will be available at other local establishments.
