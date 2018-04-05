Highmark awards $25 million to Penn State Cancer Institute

Highmark Health on Thursday announced a $25 million grant to support specialized cancer care and innovative research at Penn State Cancer Institute.

"We believe very strongly in the team at Penn State and the clinical expertise at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center,” David Holmberg, Highmark president and CEO, said in a press release from Penn State Health. “Today, through this $25 million investment in Penn State Cancer Institute, we are affirming our commitment to a collaboration between the two strongest health care brands in Pennsylvania who share a passion for providing our members and patients with unsurpassed service and quality.”

According to the release, the grant money will go toward development of new cancer treatment drugs, clinical trials to test new therapies and recruitment of leading cancer researchers.

“Penn State is among the leading research universities in the world, and we are committed to using that work to improve the lives of people across the region who are suffering from chronic and life-threatening conditions,” Penn State President Eric Barron said in the release. “We are very grateful that Highmark is partnering with us in the fight to conquer cancer and to invest in the future of health care.”

Penn State Cancer Institute, based on the Hershey Medical Center campus, is the region's leading cancer provider, with clinical services offered in Hershey, State College and Reading, according to the release. The institute is the "centerpiece" of the university's commitment to discoveries that "will lead to the prevention, treatment and cures for cancer."

In December, Highmark and Penn State Health announced a long-term partnership, which includes a $1 billion joint investment to develop a "high-value, community-based health care network," the release said.