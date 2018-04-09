Penn State students rally against hate groups

Penn State students joined colleges and universities across the state Monday in a rally to #TurnDownCampusHate.
Students, in coordination with the Pennsylvania Student Power Network, aimed to call on administrators "to denounce and deny funding to groups that challenge the safety of members of the campus community," according to a press release.
About a dozen students gathered at Old Main. There were also several students from an opposition group.
According to the release, the purpose was to speak about issues with racism on campus and implore administrators to publicly denounce campus and local hate groups and commit to not spending school or student activities funding on these groups.
The "day of action" is not meant to limit anyone's free speech, the release said, rather to ensure that colleges and universities "stay true to their values of 'diversity' and 'inclusion.' "
"Those who advocate for 'free speech' on our campus are the same individuals who publish a professor watchlist for the purpose of intimidation, who advocate for the federal government to check what books I take out of the library, and who push to curtail my civil liberties," Ronald Johnson Contreras, a Penn State senior and PSPN member, said in the release.
Penn State's administration has made diversity a priority in recent years. In 2016, the university embarked on a campaign called "All In," focused on celebrating diversity and inclusion.
