Penn State alum killed in military helicopter crash

Last week, four Marines were killed in a military helicopter crash in southern California. Among them was Penn State graduate and Pennsylvania native Capt. Samuel Schultz.
“He was duty bound," his father, Mitchell, told Fox 29. "He felt very strong about serving, no matter what the risk."
Schultz, 28, of Huntington Valley, was a pilot assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465, according to a press release from the U.S. Marine Corps.
He joined the Marine Corps in May 2012, and graduated from Penn State with a degree in security and risk analysis the same year, according to his Linkedin profile. He was also active in Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon during his time at the university.
According to Fox 29, funeral services will be held Sunday at Levine Funeral Home in Trevose. Guests will be received at 10 a.m., with the funeral at 11 a.m.
"The loss of our Marines weighs heavy on our hearts," Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in the Marine Corps press release. "Our priority is to provide support for our families and HMH-465 during this critical time."
The helicopter departed the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, to "conduct squadron training consisting of aircraft landings in unimproved zones," according to the press release. The crash occurred about 15 miles west of El Centro, California, in the afternoon of April 3.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, the release said.
Comments