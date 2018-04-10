Penn State Homecoming aims to promote inclusion with gender-neutral court

Penn State won't have a homecoming king or queen this year.
Instead, Penn State Homecoming is making an effort to foster diversity and inclusion by moving to a gender-neutral court in 2018, according to a press release from the university.
Two students will be named "Guide State Forward" award winners, reflecting the 2018 Homecoming theme.
“We’re striving to open up homecoming so that all Penn State students can feel like they are welcome and able to participate. Our goal is to identify the best students to represent Penn State without regard to their gender, gender identity or gender expression,” Ally Berdan, executive director of Penn State Homecoming 2018, said in the release.
Penn State will be the third Big Ten school to eliminate the male-to-female ratio of its homecoming court, the release said. University of Iowa and University of Minnesota have already done so.
Ten candidates from the senior class will be chosen for the homecoming court, and two finalists will be recognized at the homecoming football game at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 13, the release said.
“The student-led changes to this year’s homecoming are positive and exemplify the ideals of the homecoming committee and the university’s commitment to building a welcoming and inclusive environment for all,” Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs, said in the release.
For more information, visit homecoming.psu.edu.
Comments