Need a ride to Beaver Stadium? There's an app for that

Uber is now the official rideshare partner of Penn State Athletics.
Penn State Athletics and Uber Tuesday announced a four-year exclusive partnership. According to a press release, the partnership will provide the thousands of fans who travel to and from Beaver Stadium each season with a more convenient transportation experience.
And it begins with this weekend's Blue-White Game.
Uber will establish designed pickup and dropoff zones with custom signage outside Beaver Stadium for all home football games, the press release said. The zones will be integrated into the Uber app.
"Teaming up with Penn State Athletics will help ensure that everyone in State College traveling on game day can get an affordable, reliable and safe ride," Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s regional general manager for the Northeast, said in a press release. "Together, we'll focus on optimizing the traffic flow at large events and finding new ways to engage with the broader Penn State community."
Uber users can get their first ride free, up to $15, by using the code PSU15 when they sign up, the release said.
"We are excited to begin this partnership with Uber. Penn State Athletics and Uber share a commitment to serving fans attending our events and we look forward to working with Uber in 2018 and beyond," Jeff Nelson, Penn State associate athletic director, said in the release.
