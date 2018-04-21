James Franklin or Keegan-Michael Key? You be the judge

SHARE COPY LINK Honorary football coach Keegan-Michael Key jokes around with Penn State football coach James Franklin during the post-game press conference Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Beaver Stadium. Phoebe Sheehan

Honorary football coach Keegan-Michael Key jokes around with Penn State football coach James Franklin during the post-game press conference Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Beaver Stadium. Phoebe Sheehan