'We will not tolerate this repulsive language.' Penn State student groups speak out against racist video

Although Penn State said it could not discipline a student who posted racially sensitive videos on social media over the weekend, members of the student body are speaking out.

"Speaking on behalf of the student body, it's disgusting and disturbing that people are using hate-fueled words, especially on a weekend meant to bring the Penn State community together," student government President Cody Heaton tweeted. "We will not tolerate this repulsive language which goes against the core values of Penn State."





The University Park Undergraduate Association, Penn State's student government, followed up by tweeting out a link to incident reporting form, where students and faculty members can report incidents of hate.

We highly encourage students to report incidents of hate. If you ever feel impacted by a situation, use the incident reporting form in the link below.https://t.co/HkgksBtNjz https://t.co/MCfDAY0yts — PennStateStudentGovt (@UPUA) April 22, 2018

Penn State's Interfraternity Council also tweeted out that link, saying "Hate and prejudice have no place in our community and we condemn any words or actions that go against our values at Penn State."

The two videos in question, posted on Twitter, feature two female college students dressed in Penn State apparel repeating the n-word several times and directing racial slurs at black people.

Hundreds of Penn State students quickly condemned the videos and hate-filled speech to social media.

The videos, which are graphic in nature, were viewed more than 30,000 times in a three-hour period on Twitter and prompted Penn State to release a statement on the videos. William Paterson University in New Jersey, where one of the girls attends school, also released a statement condemning the hate-filled speech.

Penn State said in a statement it also condemns hate-filled speech but would not discipline its student, who could not be independently identified by the Centre Daily Times.

"Penn State’s embrace of diversity & inclusion, and opposition to prejudice & hate, are clear," Penn State's statement said. "We condemn racist messages, as they are hateful and violate our institutional values. We cannot, however, impose sanctions for constitutionally protected speech, no matter how offensive."

Some Penn State students have expressed anger at Penn State's response, calling it a weak stance that shows tolerance for racism.

"Penn State's decision to let the offenders' behavior go unaddressed while hiding behind the principle of 'free speech' is disheartening, inappropriate and unacceptable," a statement from the Penn State College Democrats read. "The idea that this principle implies an absence of consequences is indefensible and untrue."





There could be consequences for the William Paterson student, pending an investigation by the university.

"We have learned of videos on social media including one in which a William Paterson student, who is also a leader in our sorority community, makes abhorrent and racially charged statements at a non-university gathering," the statement said. "We are disgusted by this behavior, which does not reflect our values or those we expect from our students. University staff are investigating the matter to determine what actions are appropriate."

In a separate statement later, Penn State said it's also investigating the "highly offensive language and video."