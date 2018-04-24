Did Penn State graduate assistants vote to unionize? The results are in

The preliminary results are in: Penn State graduate assistants voted, 1,438-950, not to unionize.
Almost 3,800 graduate assistants, including research and teaching assistants, were eligible to vote in the election that spanned two weeks this month and several of Penn State's campuses.
Mail-in ballots were due Monday, and the ballot counting began at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Harrisburg. The decision was announced by 3 p.m.
"The Graduate School is pleased that many graduate students made their voices heard by voting in the election," Penn State said in a release. "The Graduate School will continue to address areas of concern to graduate students through direct interaction and through regular coordination with the Graduate and Professional Students Association, which represents the interests of graduate and professional students throughout the University, including representation on Graduate Council, the Faculty Senate and the Board of Trustees."
The vote does come as a blow to CGE, which pushed for more than two years to unionize graduate assistants. The coalition advocated for unionization to give grad assistants a say in their stipends, health care and benefits and working conditions.
“We are disappointed about the outcome,” Jerome Clarke, co-president of the coalition, said in a press release. “We’ve been working toward a union for years and our conversations with folks indicated to us that graduate assistants wanted a union. Unfortunately, the Graduate School’s outrageous anti- union campaign bullied and scared graduate assistants, contributing to a vote against union representation.”
CGE said in the release that it will continue to advocate for the rights of Penn State graduate assistants.
In February 2017, a group of Penn State graduate assistants filed for a union representation election with the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board. A seven-day hearing was held in September, with Penn State arguing that graduate assistants aren't employees.
On Feb. 9, the PLRB ruled in CGE's favor, saying that grad assistants are permitted to unionize under the Pennsylvania Employee Relations Act.
The university's opposition to a union hasn't wavered. Penn State officials had maintained that graduate assistants are students first and foremost. The dean of the Graduate School, Regina Vasilatos-Younken, told the CDT earlier this month that "we feel that graduate students don't need a union."
According to Penn State, the minimum stipend for graduate assistants is $19,620 for 36 weeks, but the average stipend is $21,762. Ninety-seven percent of graduate assistantships are half-time appointments, meaning 20 hours of work per week. Graduate assistants also receive tuition remission for each semester that they have an assistantship.
The university also contributes 80 percent of the annual medical premium for graduate assistants and 75-76 percent for dependent coverage, according to Penn State. The university estimates that the total value of graduate student funding packages, on average, range from about $50,000 to $65,000 per year.
