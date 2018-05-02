Penn State football raises price of student season tickets

The cost of student season tickets for Penn State football is going up.
In the fall, Penn State announced the first increase in the price of season football tickets since 2009 — from $385 to $420 for the upcoming season.
For students, the price for season tickets will increase from $218 to $232. That price also hadn't increased since 2009.
The 2018 Penn State student football season ticket sale runs June 18-22. Each day of the sale begins at 7 a.m. and is open to a different class, with graduate students on the first day and freshmen on the last.
According to a press release from Penn State Athletics, football season tickets are expected to sell out within the next week and a half.
Nittany Lion Club members can purchase single home and road game tickets starting May 15, while the public single game ticket sale starts June 26, the release said.
Last season, the Nittany Lions' average attendance was 106,707, the highest since 2009, the release said. Additionally, the 42-13 win over Michigan saw the largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history — 110,823.
"We are so appreciative of the outstanding, passionate support from Penn State alumni, students and fans for the Nittany Lion football team," Phil Esten, deputy director of athletics, said in the press release. "We are grateful for the investment of resources, dedication and enthusiasm by our season and single game ticket holders and the difference they make in creating an unrivaled football gameday atmosphere and experience. The support from Penn Staters in Beaver Stadium in the fall and throughout the year have a tremendous impact on our community and in achieving comprehensive excellence by our student-athletes."
The Nittany Lions' 2018 home games include Appalachian State (Sept. 1), Kent State (Sept. 15), Ohio State (Sept. 29), Michigan State (Oct. 13), Iowa (Oct. 27), Wisconsin (Nov. 10) and Maryland (Nov. 24).
