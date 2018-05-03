Penn State sorority suspended for misconduct related to alcohol

Another Penn State Greek organization has been suspended.
The university is suspending recognition for Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority until at least the end of the 2022 spring semester, Penn State officials announced Wednesday.
The suspension is the result of a student conduct investigation into allegations of misconduct related to alcohol use, according to a university press release.
The sorority's national organization has been notified, and it conducted its own investigation, the university said. The national headquarters "decisively" communicated the closure of its Penn State chapter.
Just days ago, the university announced the suspension of Zeta Psi fraternity for four years as the result of an investigation into hazing allegations. In March, Alpha Chi Omega sorority lost its recognition through at least spring 2021.
Penn State implemented stricter rules for Greek organizations after the February 2017 death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza. The new measures aim to curb dangerous drinking, hazing and sexual assault.
Currently, there are 12 Interfraternity Council fraternities and two Panhellenic Council sororities suspended at Penn State.
Comments