Roadwork, construction, renovation: Here are Penn State's summer projects

If you work at Penn State, are taking summer classes or just plan to visit campus now that most of the students have left, keep in mind that construction season is in full swing.
Penn State's Office of Physical Plant, the parking office and project contractors will be working on a number of construction and renovation projects over the summer, and "will work to minimize disruption to the campus community wherever possible," according to a university news release.
OPP offers an interactive construction map on its website so you can stay up to date on projects or navigate around them.
Here's what you can expect on campus in the coming months:
Roadwork and parking upgrades
- Reconstruction of Hastings Road will include new curbing, storm sewers, sidewalks and gas and water main lines. Delivery and parking lot access will be maintained during the work, but detours will also be in place. Work began in early May and continues through early August.
- Work on intersection and signal upgrades is in progress at Park Avenue/University Drive. Traffic flow shouldn't be affected as most of the work will be off the roadway.
- The parking lot at Shields Building will be offline for about six weeks starting in June, as the lot and entrance undergo reconfiguration.
- Between July and October, the Nittany Parking Deck will undergo elevator replacement. One elevator will be available at all times.
- HUB Parking Deck is also receiving upgraded elevator components, however, the deck only has one elevator. Accessible parking will be at ground level, and all other levels will be accessible only be stairs until work is completed in late June.
- Rehabilitation on Eisenhower Parking Deck is set to include facade, masonry and joint repairs. One level of the garage will be offline at a time during the work.
Utility and envelope work
- Preparation for a steam line replacement is underway along the Henderson Mall. Once it's complete, the sidewalk between Henderson Building and Biobehavioral Health Building will be replaced.
- Restoration of the patio in front of Rec Hall will take place from June 4 to the end of August.
- Masonry work is being done on Boucke Building and Old Botany, while roof replacements will be completed at Walker, Research East, Electrical Engineering West, Transportation Research and Outreach between May and November.
New construction
- Construction of new Martin Hall and renovation of McKean and Pennypacker halls, all located in East housing area, will be complete by fall semester. The third phase of East residence halls renovation, including Brumbaugh, Pinchot and Tener halls, begins this summer with a planned completion of fall 2019.
- Work is continuing on the new Chemical and Biomedical Engineering facility, which replaces Fenske Laboratory. The building is expected to be complete by the end of the year for a 2019 opening.
- Esber Recital Hall's renovation and addition is nearly done.
- A new Steam Services Building is being built starting this summer, with an expected completion date of July 2019. The facility will be attached to the West Campus Steam Plant, and have 33,000 square feet of space.
Comments