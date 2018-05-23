You'll see emergency personnel at University Park Airport tonight. Here's why

If you're traveling to or from University Park Airport tonight, you'll likely see dozens of emergency personnel. But it's nothing to fret about — actually, it might even make you feel at ease.
Emergency personnel from Penn State and municipalities throughout Centre County will be conducting a full-scale emergency response exercise at the airport, starting at 7 p.m. Emergency crews will begin staging personnel and equipment at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Penn State news release.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires all commercial airports to conduct such an exercise every three years.
The airport will be open and operating as usual.
According to Bryan Rodgers, director of University Park Airport, the exercise takes about two and a half to three hours to complete and involves about 175 people — local police and fire departments; emergency medical services; hazmat teams; local, state and federal government and community agencies; and the airport's on-site Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting crews.
