'Star Wars' is back, and so is the Penn State graduate with a starring role

So here's a point in favor of a Penn State degree. For the past three years, alumnus Joonas Suotamo has carved out a decent living as the co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon, a plush gig that has allowed him to see the galaxy (or at the very least, a wide selection of green screens).
The only drawback is a strict office dress code — makeup and a fur bodysuit that covers Suotamo's 6-foot-11-inch frame from head to toe. He inherited the role of Chewbacca from franchise veteran Peter Mayhew during the filming of 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and will take on a more prominent role in Friday's "Solo: A Star Wars Story," a prequel that explores what happened to everybody's favorite Corellian smuggler before he came to resemble a circa 1977 Harrison Ford.
Joining him are Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian and a cadre of new characters played by Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton.
"Peter's guidance and kindness have been invaluable gifts which warmed my spirit and prepared me for this journey. I aspire to make Peter proud and bring 'Star Wars' fans the Chewie they know and love," Suotamo said in a statement released on Instagram.
A galaxy far, far away is —well — very far away from Espoo, Finland, where Suotamo spent most his childhood before turning up at Penn State to play basketball and get an education in the ways of film and video. He wanted to study acting but was concerned about the lack of roles available for (really) tall men. Suotamo obviously wasn't taking into a account the Wookie factor. Mayhew stands at 7 feet 2 inches and there's only so much hunching one can do in space.
It's not a role for the faint of heart and claustrophobia is a known side effect of Chewbacca-wear.
"I suffer it, because I love this character," Suotamo told USA Today.
Now, at this point in the story you might find yourself asking some basic questions, such as "what is a Wookie?," "who is Han Solo?" and "why oh why do they keep making these movies?" In short order, the answers are: an alien from the planet Kashyyyk, a big softie who definitely shot first and Penn State degrees aren't cheap.
Comments