Report: AD Sandy Barbour never responded to claim about sexual harassment accusations while at Cal

While at the University of California in 2010, current Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour never responded to or investigated a sexual harassment accusation involving the swim team, according to a report by PennLive.
According to PennLive, former Cal swimmer Jenna Rais claimed that Mohamed Muqtar — the former assistant director of student services, who was fired earlier this month — asked about “her sex life, rubbed against her in his office and had windows facing the pool to satisfy ‘perverted motives.’”
Muqtar is also alleged to have sexually assaulted a former freshman women’s basketball player. That player, WNBA all-star Layshia Clarendon, filed a lawsuit in January.
Per PennLive, Rais sent an email about Muqtar’s behavior eight years ago to then-chancellor Robert Birgeneau and copied Barbour, who worked at the university from 2004 to 2014.
“I was shocked that nothing happened,” Rais told PennLive. "I was even more shocked that I didn't receive any response. I expected something. I thought that, if they really couldn't take any more action that they would let me know — you know: 'Thank you for your letter. I'm sorry but we can't take any more action.' Something like that."
Barbour responded with a written statement Wednesday, in which she expressed confidence that the past matter was handled appropriately.
"The safety and well-being of student-athletes, providing them resources and opportunities that lead to an outstanding college experience while preparing them to make an impact after graduation has been my top priority throughout my career," Barbour said. "I take seriously allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior of any kind. I'm confident this matter was handled appropriately. However, since UC-Berkeley is reviewing the situation, it would be inappropriate to further comment."
Barbour took on the job as Penn State’s AD in August 2014 and was named the AD of the Year in 2016 by the National Association of College Directors of Athletics. She earns an annual salary of $735,420.
