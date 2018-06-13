Where does Penn State rank among top party schools?

If you live in State College or you've ever visited Penn State, it won't surprise you to learn that Penn State students like to party — so much so the university has earned a place in the top 10 on a recently released list of top party schools.
Niche — a Pittsburgh-based website that produces "comprehensive rankings, report cards and profiles for every K-12 school, college and neighborhood in the U.S." — ranked Penn State at No. 8 on its 2018 Top Party Schools in America List. (Tulane University, in New Orleans, nabbed the top spot.)
According to Niche, the ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics.
"Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene — they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly and into partying," the website says.
Penn State isn't the only Big Ten school in the top 10 — University of Iowa earned the No. 4 position, with Indiana University coming in at No. 9 and University of Illinois at No. 10.
The university has worked on its reputation as a party school over the years — joining with the State College borough to try to curb the student-created drinking holiday State Patty's Day, which began in 2007.
This year, the event resulted in 160 arrests, 471 calls to State College and Penn State police and 50 calls to Centre LifeLink EMS over a 36-hour period (80 percent of those calls involved alcohol), as previously reported.
Penn State has also imposed stricter restrictions on Greek life since the death of 19-year-old Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza in February 2017. Piazza drank 18 drinks in 82 minutes at a bid acceptance event before falling down the basement stairs and suffering fatal injuries at the fraternity house, as previously reported.
