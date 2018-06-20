How would the state's budget plan affect Penn State tuition?

As Pennsylvania's 2018-19 $32.7 billion budget package starts to take shape, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman announced Tuesday a planned 3 percent increase in Penn State's state appropriation.
"Affordability of higher education is a significant concern," Corman, R-Benner Township, said in a press release.
The board of trustees is expected to vote on the university's 2018-19 budget at its July 20 meeting at Penn State Berks.
"If the current proposed 3 percent increase is signed into law by the governor, I will recommend to the Board of Trustees a budget that contains no tuition increase for Pennsylvania resident students at all campuses," Penn State President Eric Barron said in a statement. "We are focused on maintaining the world-class quality of a Penn State education, while keeping costs to Pennsylvania resident students and their families as low as possible."
Mark Dambly, chairman of the board, said in a statement that the board is focused on keeping a Penn State education accessible and affordable for Pennsylvanians and looks forward to considering Barron's recommendations.
"The appropriation represents a critical investment in Penn State's next generation of student leaders," he said.
For the 2017-18 fiscal year, Penn State received $230.4 million in general support from the state. With the funding it receives for the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Penn State Agricultural and Cooperative Extension and Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State's total state appropriation was $318.2 million.
Penn State's total operating budget for 2017-18 was $5.7 billion, according to the university.
The board of trustees approved a budget last summer that included an aggregate tuition increase of 2.45 for Pennsylvania resident students, and the university touted it as being among the lowest at the university in 50 years. The budget last year included no tuition increase for Pa. students at eight of the commonwealth campuses.
