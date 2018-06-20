Penn State is the No. 2 producer of CEOs, new study says

Penn State is known for a lot of things. Now, it can be known for something new: being the No. 2 producer of CEOs.
A study of more than 12,000 LinkedIn members (in 20 countries) with the title "CEO" at companies with more than 50 employees revealed that Stanford University is the school most attended by CEOs, while Penn State is the second most.
Penn State boasts among its graduates: Mark Parker, CEO of Nike; Kenneth Frazier, CEO of Merck; and William Spence, CEO of PPL.
The rest of the top 10 is occupied by Harvard business School, University of California-Berkeley, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University Graduate School of Business, Harvard University, INSEAD, The Wharton School and Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management.
That list includes post-graduate degrees and undergraduate education, but LinkedIn's study found that only 33 percent of CEOs on the platform have a master's degree or MBA.
Comments