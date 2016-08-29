Princeton Review ranks Penn State No. 1 in athletic facilities

Beaver Stadium on game day is a unique experience, so it’s not surprising that Penn State topped the list in Best Athletic Facilities in the Princeton Review’s annual college rankings.
It also ranked No. 6 in Students Pack the Stadiums.
The rankings, which are published in “The Best 381 Colleges: 2017 Edition,” are based on surveys of 143,000 students who attend the schools, according to the Princeton Review’s website.
According to the website, students were surveyed about various aspects of college life — the result being 62 lists, ranging from happiest students to best food to financial aid.
In that last category, Penn State didn’t do so well — it’s No. 13 in Financial Aid Not So Great.
However, the university made the top 10 for more than just athletics, including Best Alumni Network (No. 2), Best Health Services (No. 5), Best College Newspaper (No. 6) and Best Career Services (No. 9).
The top 20 schools of the 381 included in the book are reported in each category. Colleges are not ranked overall 1-381, according to the website.
Where Penn State ranks
▪ No. 1 — Best Athletic Facilities
▪ No. 2 — Best Alumni Network
▪ No. 5 — Best Health Services
▪ No. 6 — Best College Newspaper
▪ No. 6 — Students Pack the Stadiums
▪ No. 9 — Best Career Services
▪ No. 13 — Financial Aid Not So Great
▪ No. 16 — Lots of Beer
▪ No. 49 — Top 50 Game Design: Undergraduate
Source: The Princeton Review’s “The Best 381 Colleges: 2017 Edition”
Comments