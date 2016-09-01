Nittanyville back in action outside of Beaver Stadium

A tent city thrives outside of Beaver Stadium before every home game.
The atmosphere outside of Gate A picked up Thursday night with Nittanyville fanfare ranging from trashcan football to students singing in unison.
Penn State fans are ready. They’re pumped. And they should be — it’s the kickoff to a new season.
“You can tell a lot of students are excited,” senior Jake Moll said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen out here early this year for the game Saturday. Everyone is learning about what this is about. They’re learning the fight songs. They’re learning our alma mater. They’re having a fun time.”
Nittanyville is a group of about 300 students who camp out in tents from Wednesday night until gameday for front seats. It’s a tradition that dates back to 1993, a time that was years before most active students were born.
“I fell in love with it,” senior and Nittanyville President Sara Butcher said. “Since I camped out for that first game I’ve only missed one. Because once you are here you don’t want to be anywhere else. I met my best friends here. Everyone gets a big sense of community here. All of these crazy people come here to sleep on concrete for a few nights to get the best seats in the house. That’s pretty special, and I don’t know if you see something like this anywhere else.”
Butcher called it a bucket list item to sign up for Nittanyville, or to at least visit it for a night to make a few memories.
The tent city is where she played cards against former Penn State defensive end Carl Nassib and beat him in every game. And it’s where Moll made it to the semifinals in trashcan football — the object of the game is to throw a football into a trashcan — in 2014 only to lose in the first round the next year.
“In the last few weeks of summer and the first two weeks of class this is what I’ve been thinking about,” Moll said. “It’s my final year here, and it’s where all of my friends are. So, I’m really happy to be at Nittanyville again.”
