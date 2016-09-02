PS4RS starts new Legacy Initiative charity

A grass-roots group is determined to change the way people think about Penn State, and they want to do it with a new charity.
Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship has been a vocal presence in the university community since its 2012 founding, in those days after the Nittany Lion landscape was rocked by the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. The group made no bones about standing in opposition to many of the decisions made by the university administration and by the board of trustees.
They didn’t agree with the dismissal of Joe Paterno, they didn’t support the hiring of former FBI director Louis Freeh to conduct an independent investigation, they opposed his report that tarred the school and four execs including Paterno and they vehemently objected to the consent decree agreement with the NCAA that precipitated unprecedented sanctions.
They have wielded their power through their numbers, about 40,000 strong, and have ushered in new alumni-elected trustees with their rubber stamp in the ensuing elections.
Now they are taking another step with the creation of a second arm, the PS4RS Legacy Initiative.
The “legacy” in question ties directly to Penn State traditions. For the Glory. Success with Honor. They may be slogans to some, but to others, they are mantras of the faithful, and it’s that history and pride the group wants to not just share, but nurture.
Executive director Maribeth Roman Schmidt said the time was right to make the move from grass-roots advocacy to a separate organization dedicated to a threefold mission.
The first priority is scholarships.
“We want to do our part to bring students into a Penn State culture we know and love,” she said.
The group is starting with $40,000 in scholarship funding and plans to raise more, with a goal of offering full-tuition scholarships.
Other goals are alumni networking and “correcting the current narrative.”
Schmidt sees that happening through events and activities, like a public seminar on best practices of university governance.
While some have proposed PS4RS as an alternate alumni association, apart from Penn State Alumni Association, the largest organization of its kind in the world, Schmidt said that is not what the Legacy Initiative is doing.
“We are not at that point yet. We are focused on our current goals,” she said.
Another suggestion has been creation of a political action committee. That’s also not happening at the moment.
“It’s not in our objectives,” Schmidt said.
The charity’s creation comes as the university prepares to embark on its latest multiyear giving campaign. The “For the Future” campaign concluded in 2014 after raising $2.188 billion.
