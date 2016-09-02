Fight like Hill: ‘She never wanted cancer to define her’

The bracelet Hannah Clark keeps on at all times is a treasured memento. It’s a silver Alex and Ani piece of jewelry that says “always together, sisters forever.”
Everyone who knew Maddie Hill has something like that from her, something she gave to them that symbolizes their relationship.
Maddie’s gift to Lauren Hummel was simple, a completed Anna and Elsa coloring page that Maddie gave to her in 2015. She was in the hospital when she drew it and asked her mom to write a message on the back for her.
“That’s something I’ll keep with me forever,” Hummel said.
But Maddie — who attended Penn State for one year and was a Thon child for 11 years — gave something to others that can’t be seen unless you witnessed her in action.
It was the times she insisted on writing essays for scholarships while she was on a “boatload” of fentanyl after surviving a fungal infection in her lungs. It was the five months of physical therapy after a bone marrow transplant left her debilitated, all to make a miraculous comeback for her senior year of high school soccer. It was her determination to graduate from high school and attend Penn State after she relapsed.
“Maddie often said she never wanted cancer to define her,” mom Dawn Hill said.
She gave everyone who knew her, and everyone who knew of her, inspiration.
“I really, really hope she knows how much she meant to me,” Clark said. “When there was a person I needed to talk to I texted her, but now I know she won’t answer. She’s not here, and I find myself just thinking about that. I know she said I inspired her, but I’m not an inspiration. I hope she knew she was my inspiration, and she always will be.”
‘I don’t know how she had that strength’
Maddie was 8 years old in 2005 when she diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma.
“We as a family promised to fight it together,” Dawn Hill said. “We told her to be strong, and we would always be there for her. (Her brother and best friend) Travis was upset and only 6 at the time, and he was thinking he could get sick, too. We not only had to console Maddie, but Travis as well. Cancer affects the whole family, not just the individual.”
Through the years of treatments, medicines and pain, Maddie found relief in returning to the normal things kids do — school, sports, shopping.
She continued playing soccer when she was first diagnosed, missing only one practice. Ten years later, on her senior night, Maddie played in the first half on the day Clark met her.
“If you know anything about her, it was that she loved to play soccer,” Clark said. “The fact she was able to play was incredible after the amount of things she went through. When her coach took her out she told us she could have played the second half. Everything about her was like that. I don’t know how she had that strength.”
Maddie would have been a sophomore at Penn State this semester.
The last few months of her life were spent in and out of the hospital with breathing issues.
“We had actually started a clinical trial and was hoping that would be the answer,” Dawn Hill said. “... Between the meds and her illness and a presumed infection, her body couldn't take anymore.”
Maddie made the decision to go home on June 24 to spend time with her family.
She died on June 29.
‘She showed people how to live’
Maddie’s fight against cancer started with five days of silence — that’s how long she waited to talk to her parents after the diagnosis.
It ended almost 11 years later with a groundswell of support from her hometown of Dover and the Thon community. The “spunky, strong-willed, fun-loving” kid who spoke her mind was everyone’s hero.
“I think she showed people how to live, how to not give up, to pursue what you want in life,” Dawn Hill said.
Her family was introduced to Thon a month after her diagnosis in November 2005. Maddie was in a wheelchair and frustrated that she couldn’t play with other kids.
But that trip also offered her hope, a partner in her long fight against cancer.
“They became part of our family,” Dawn Hill said. “Thon is family.”
The Hills were “adopted” by Phi Kappa Tau and Phi Mu, a Penn State fraternity and sorority. Maddie made a connection with students like Clark and Hummel, both of Phi Mu.
“I hope I was able to right her life a little bit,” Clark said. “I hope I was a confident and someone she could look up even though I was always looking up to her.”
They visited Maddie in the hospital during some of her darkest hours, and they witnessed some of her greatest highs.
Hummel spent two Thons with Maddie, once in the hospital, hours away from Penn State.
“Going to Thon isn’t about being with other students or the music or the party,” Hummel, also of Phi Mu, said. “It’s not really the same if you’re not with the people you’re Thonning for. It meant more to me to spend that time with her.”
The impact they had on Maddie was apparent in her ambitions.
She wanted to give back to other kids through Thon and pursue occupational therapy concentrating on pediatrics “in hopes (of helping) kids going through some similar things she had gone through.”
“After the first Thon we attended she was sitting on our couch and out of the blue she says, ‘Do you think I could go to Penn State?’ ” Dawn Hill said. “We told her she could do anything she set her mind to.”
And she spent the rest of her life showing others they could, too.
