Trustees’ committee approves Penn State exec pay raises

Five Penn State officials had initial approval granted for pay increases Thursday.
The salary bumps still have to wait for the full board to vote on them Friday.
The Penn State board of trustees committee on compensation agreed to pay raises for Senior Vice President of Finance and Business David Gray; medical school dean, Hershey Medical Center CEO and health affairs senior VP Craig Hillemeier; Provost Nick Jones; and athletic director Sandy Barbour.
Under the recommendations, Gray’s salary would move to $490,440, just shy of $20,000 more than the number approved in 2015. Hillemeier would now receive $935,004. Jones would get $530,592, about $19,000 over his 2015 figure. Barbour’s new salary would be $731,808, almost $11,000 up from last year.
Those numbers include a $10,000 market adjustment for Gray and a similar $5,000 adjustment for Jones.
President Eric Barron’s salary was also approved “as discussed in executive session.” The particulars of that approval will be available when the full board votes.
In 2015, Barron’s salary stayed at $800,000, but he did receive a 3 percent merit award lump sum payment.
Committee chair Paul Silvis said Barron’s performance review was excellent.
The committee also recommended a title change for Commonwealth Campuses VP Madlyn Hanes, who will now also be executive chancellor.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments