Penn State president gets salary increase from trustees

Penn State's board of trustees thinks its president is doing a pretty good job.
President Eric Barron received a 2.25 percent salary increase Friday after the board rubber stamped a recommendation from the compensation committee.
Barron's base salary was $800,000. With the raise, he moves to $818,004.
There was no opposition to the increase. It was also passed unanimously in committee.
Compensation committee chair Paul Silvis lauded the president's performance. The increase follows a presidential review that looked at Barron's objectives and how well they had been addressed.
Barron may be the university's top official, but he still doesn't pull down the biggest paycheck.
In the same meeting, the board increased the salary of Craig Hillemeier, dean of the medical school, CEO of Penn State Hershey and a Penn State vice president. His total salary comes in at 935,004.
Football coach James Franklin comes in higher, too. His base salary is $1.2 million but with bonuses and other compensation, he racks up $4.5 million.
A group of Hershey Medical Center employees - neurosurgeon Robert Harbaugh, orthopedics chair Kevin Black, chief of surgery Peter Dillon and executive director Alan Brechbill - also collect bigger paychecks than the university's top administrator.
