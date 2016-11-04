Clery Act fine addressed at board of trustees meeting

Penn State President Eric Barron began his comments at the board of trustees meeting on Friday afternoon with a statement on the proposed Clery Act fine levied on the university in relation to the Jerry Sandusky scandal. The meeting ended with trustee Anthony Lubrano calling for the board to review its action from almost five years ago.
Barron addressed the $2.4 million fine, which the university was informed of on Thursday in a 239-page report.
Barron said the final determination from the U.S. Department of Education addresses components of the university’s compliance with the Clery Act spanning the period from 1998 to 2011.
“While regrettably we cannot change the past,” Barron said, “the university has been recognized for significantly strengthening our programs since 2011.”
Lubrano didn’t share Barron’s sentiment, and for the final 17 minutes of the meeting he urged the board to look to the past and reconsider their actions in response to the Sandusky scandal.
Lubrano delivered a scathing review of the board’s actions following the scandal. He rehashed details of the scandal along with the findings in the Freeh report. Lubrano challenged the motives of Freeh, the attorney general’s office and former Gov. Tom Corbett.
Near the end of Lubrano’s comments, Ira Lubert, board chairman, interrupted.
“Excuse me trustee Lubrano,” Lubert said. “Do you have much more?”
Lubrano continued. He quoted President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno before ending with a call for action.
“Let’s do what we should have done a long time ago,” Lubrano said. “Let’s commit to correcting a false narrative that’s very long on misplaced blame and very short on truth. Let’s simply honor the man.”
The meeting was adjourned immediately following the conclusion of Lubrano’s remarks.
Comments