San Diego accountant seeks nomination for Penn State trustee

Penn State alumni are in the process of nominating fellow grads to serve on the board of trustees for the next three years.
Robert Bowsher is one of those throwing his hat in the ring.
Bowsher is a 1986 graduate who was nominated in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He was also a Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship “Top Five” potential nominee in 2016.
“I’m an economically middle-class San Diego resident who has had an extensive dual career as an accountant and as a writer,” Bowsher said. “In addition, I am the first openly gay man ever nominated for the Penn State Board of Trustees.”
Bowsher said his platform includes expanding the board of trustees to more alumni outside of the groups represented.
“... Our alma mater must have a board of trustees that represents the Penn State we all know and love. It’s a place where we celebrate diversity, but the current board of trustees is severely lacking in diversity,” he said.
He pointed to the lack of trustees from the western part of the country, as well as the lack of LGBTQ members.
“... By electing me, the Penn State alumni can make the board of trustees more geographically and culturally diverse,” Bowsher said.
Bowsher is pursuing one of the three seats that are up this year, currently filled by former state senator and Lt. Gov. Bob Jubelirer, former Sallie Mae CEO Al Lord and St. John’s University psychology professor Alice Pope.
