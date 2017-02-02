State College man runs for Penn State trustee

A frequent commenter on the actions of the Penn State board of trustees has announced that he is seeking a seat on the university’s governing body.
Barry Fenchak earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1984 and an MBA in 1991.
He met his wife at Penn State. Two of his four kids are enrolled at the university.
“I come from a family that has Penn State in its blood,” he said in his candidacy announcement.
His brother and sister-in-law are alums, too, but it started with his father.
“He was a first-generation American, a farm kid, from a small coal town in Western Pennsylvania, who would go on to be the first of his family to go on to pursue a college education,” Fenchak said.
“Like so many Penn Staters of his generation, he worked his way through Penn State, and in the process, Penn State opened up opportunities for him that allowed him to become a better man, and to lead a fuller and richer life. At the same time, he — and thousands like him — helped Penn State to grow, to strengthen and to become a better university,” he said.
Fenchak has been a frequent voice regarding the actions of the board since the Jerry Sandusky scandal broke in 2011, and as the university has made changes since.
“The last time (my father and I) had a conversation that included the situation at Penn State, his last comment to me was, ‘Isn’t there anyone up there who can do something to straighten this mess out?’” he said. “In many ways — that is the reason why I have committed myself to this endeavor.”
