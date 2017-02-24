Franklin, Barbour address state of PSU sports

“I’m going to make the first half of this presentation a little bit better than the first half of our games,” James Franklin told the Penn State board of trustees Friday.
The Nittany Lions head coach, joking about his Big Ten championship team’s tendency to rally after halftime, was an unexpected guest at the meeting. His message was about pride in the team’s accomplishments on and off the field.
“It’s not just about winning for us. If it was just about winning, we’d go to the NFL,” he said.
Athletic director Sandy Barbour also addressed the board in her annual State-of-Intercollegiate Athletics report.
“What we are and where we are today is built on decades of excellence,” she said. “It has led to a blueprint for Penn State athletics.”
The board approved a change to Barbour’s contract after recommendations from the compensation committee.
In the event of early termination without cause, Barbour’s contract had stipulated a 12-month payout. Under the change, her remaining contract would be paid in full. The university said that change was made to stay in line with contracts of ADs at other programs.
