Jay Paterno is on Penn State trustee ballot

The ballot to pick three Penn State trustees is set, and one name has a lot of blue and white name recognition.
Jay Paterno, the son of late longtime Nittany Lions football coach Joe Paterno, is one of the five names up for election.
Paterno, a 1991 liberal arts graduate and one-time Penn State quarterbacks coach, drew the second position on the ballot.
He joins the three incumbent trustees. Al Lord, a 1967 business grad, has the first slot. Alice Pope has a 1979 undergraduate degree and graduate degrees earned in 1983 and 1986. She picked up the fourth spot. Robert Jubelirer, former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and state senator, picked up both his undergraduate and law degrees from Penn State in 1959 and 1962, respectively. He holds the last berth.
The third spot went to Robert Bowsher, who announced his run in January. Bowsher is a 1986 business grad.
Ballots will be available to alumni starting April 10. The election runs through May 4. Alumni can request ballots by visiting https://trustees.psu.edu/2017election/index.html.
The alumni-elected trustees represent nine of the 36 voting seats on the board of trustees. Three of the seats are up for election each year.
“We have five good candidates. If the voters do their homework, they will know how to choose the best three,” Pope said.
