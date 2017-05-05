Jay Paterno, 2 others elected as Penn State alumni trustees

There is a Paterno back in a leadership position at Penn State.
Jay Paterno was the top vote-getter in the alumni elections for university trustee. Alumni get to fill nine seats. Three are on the ballot each year.
The former Penn State quarterbacks coach and son of the late longtime head coach of the Nittany Lions football team Joe Paterno will take his new position in July.
“Being elected to Penn State’s Board of Trustees is and should always be a call to service, to represent first and foremost the interests of Penn State and its diverse coalition of constituents — the students, alumni, faculty, staff and friends of this great university,” he said in a statement.
Paterno was previously nominated but bylaws did not permit him to run until five years after his employment with the university ended. He was released in 2012 after his father was fired in reaction to the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal and new coach Bill O’Brien cleaned house of almost all the previous staff.
He joins two incumbents, St. John’s University professor Alice Pope and former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and state senate president pro tem Robert Jubelirer.
The three came in ahead of California writer and accountant Robert Browsher.
Trustee Al Lord was first on the ballot until days before the election began in April when he took his name off over controversy stirred up by comments about “so-called” Sandusky victims following the conviction of former university president Graham Spanier in March.
“This result reflects the continued, unwavering resolve of alumni to set the Sandusky record straight — there was absolutely no cover up at Penn State. Our nine alumni-elected trustees are steadfastly committed to transparency and to holding those accountable for the blatantly wrong and cowardly actions that unnecessarily cost Penn State hundreds of millions of dollars and significant reputational harm,” said Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship spokeswoman Maribeth Roman Schmidt.
They were not the only elections held.
Former board chairman Keith Masser and Lynn Dietrich won the agricultural trustees positions.
Walt Rakowich will retain his business and industry seat, joined by Mark Dambly, whose gubernatorial appointment ends this year. Matt Schuyler joins the board as an at-large trustee and Michael Hoeschele will come on as the new student trustee.
Kevin Steele will replace Kay Salvino in the seat designated for the immediate past president of the Penn State Alumni Association.
In addition to Lord and Salvino, Betsy Huber will be leaving the board as an agricultural trustee and Dan Mead as a business and industry representative.
