More Videos

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:07

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Pause
Fire destroys home 0:31

Fire destroys home

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 0:24

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

Penn State’s Ryan Buchholz attributes stellar defense to leadership 0:47

Penn State’s Ryan Buchholz attributes stellar defense to leadership

Fire destroys Centre County home 0:35

Fire destroys Centre County home

Trace McSorley dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Michigan 0:28

Trace McSorley dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Michigan

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Penn State cruises past Michigan in White Out game to stay undefeated 2:12

Penn State cruises past Michigan in White Out game to stay undefeated

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Trump welcomes Pittsburgh Penguins to White House for Stanley Cup visit 1:56

Trump welcomes Pittsburgh Penguins to White House for Stanley Cup visit

  • Paterno attends first Penn State trustees meeting

    Jay Paterno discusses developments at first trustees meeting.

Jay Paterno discusses developments at first trustees meeting. Lori Falce lfalce@centredaily.com
Jay Paterno discusses developments at first trustees meeting. Lori Falce lfalce@centredaily.com

Board of Trustees

Penn State trustees raise tuition for coming year

By Lori Falce

lfalce@centredaily.com

July 21, 2017 4:39 PM

MIDDLETOWN

Penn State tuition got a little more expensive Friday.

As predicted at Thursday’s committee meeting, in-state students will see an average 2.45 percent increase in tuition for the coming school year.

The trustees approved the 2017-18 budget and tuition. The budget of more than $5 billion, with a $2.058 billion general fund, was approved unanimously.

Tuition was not.

Jay Paterno cast his first “no” vote at his first meeting as a trustee as he joined Anthony Lubrano, Ted Brown, Alice Pope, Rob Tribeck and Elliot Weinstein in voting against the plan that would bump tuition up by 2.74 percent at University Park, keep it flat at eight other campuses — Beaver, DuBois, Fayette, Greater Alleghenies, Mont Alto, New Kensington, Wilkes-Barre and Shenango — and up it by 2.35 to 2.49 percent at remaining campuses. The increase means a maximum of $232 more in tuition for Pennsylvania residents.

Non-residents’ tuition would go up by 3.85 percent, or about $605.

The opposing trustees expressed frustration with the move. The board met at the Harrisburg campus, just miles from the capital, as the state is once again arguing over its own budget and not fulfilling the increases promised by Gov. Tom Wolf in 2015.

“We are the biggest economic driver in the state,” Tribeck said. “The best dollar the state can invest is in this university.”

He encouraged the university to mobilize the force of alumni to express the importance of the university. In committee Thursday, trustee and Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding pushed to make those voices heard.

“You’ve got to make a case where this is on the list of things. There are a lot of worthy causes. You have a story of economic impact and education. Tell that story. The story of the alumni, however they tell it, it’s the story of their investment. I think the story piece is always worth telling. That’s worth funding,” Redding said.

Tribeck also encouraged the board and administration to find new ways of finding support and funding if the state’s appropriation would continue to fall short of needs.

Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception 0:07

Penn State's Saquon Barkley scores on an 85-yard touchdown reception

Pause
Fire destroys home 0:31

Fire destroys home

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art 0:24

Centre County students turn snowplows into works of art

Penn State’s Ryan Buchholz attributes stellar defense to leadership 0:47

Penn State’s Ryan Buchholz attributes stellar defense to leadership

Fire destroys Centre County home 0:35

Fire destroys Centre County home

Trace McSorley dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Michigan 0:28

Trace McSorley dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Michigan

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings 0:24

Timothy Piazza's parents attend preliminary court hearings

Penn State cruises past Michigan in White Out game to stay undefeated 2:12

Penn State cruises past Michigan in White Out game to stay undefeated

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year 1:20

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Trump welcomes Pittsburgh Penguins to White House for Stanley Cup visit 1:56

Trump welcomes Pittsburgh Penguins to White House for Stanley Cup visit

  • Anthony Lubrano discusses outreach at committee meeting

    University trustees may alter focus of outreach committee.

Anthony Lubrano discusses outreach at committee meeting

View More Video