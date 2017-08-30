Penn State trustees schedule special compensation committee meeting

Penn State trustees are calling their second special committee meeting since July.
That was when the current board took office and had its first meeting of the fiscal year, installing new officers, passing a budget and setting tuition.
On Aug. 18, the compensation committee called a special telephone meeting. That ended up being where the school announced the extension of Nittany Lions football coach James Franklin’s contract extension through 2022 with a rich package of salary increases and bonuses.
On Tuesday, another meeting was announced. The compensation committee will be called again Friday at 3 p.m. for a telephone meeting. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.wpsu.org/trustees.
The topic, according to a release, is executive compensation.
No specifics about the executives or their compensation were announced. However, at the regularly scheduled July compensation committee meeting, there were plans to discuss “the review process for approval of any pay changes for president and Tier II/IIA executives.”
That discussion was held for a later date after an executive session.
