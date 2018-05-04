Who did the alumni elect to the Penn State Board of Trustees?

Penn State alumni elected Brandon Short and Laurie Anne Stanell and re-elected Robert J. Tribeck to represent them on the Board of Trustees.
Former Penn State and NFL linebacker Short, who is vice president of Round Hill Capital in London, received 11,783 votes; Tribeck, chief legal officer at Post Acute Medical, received 10,885 votes; and Stanell, who has a dental practice in Bucks County, received 10,480 votes.
In total, 21,233 ballots were cast in the alumni trustee election. Voting began April 10 and concluded Thursday.
"Congratulations to all three of you," said Mark Dambly, chairman of the Board of Trustees. "I look forward to a very constructive process and working relationship with you."
Alumni-elected trustees Ryan McCombie and Anthony Lubrano decided against seeking re-election. Both had served on the board since July 2012 and were among those elected at the height of the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal. They were critical of the way the university handled the situation, including the firing of late longtime Nittany Lions head football coach Joe Paterno.
Short, Stanell and Tribeck will begin their three-year terms in July.
