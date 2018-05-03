LionPATH, WorkLion and now SIMBA: Penn State is a step closer to new financial system

First, it was LionPATH. Then, it was WorkLion. Now, it's SIMBA.
Penn State's homegrown financial system, the Integrated Business and Information System, developed in the early '80s, will be replaced by the System for Integrated Management Budgeting and Accounting. It's the last of three universitywide efforts to replace "legacy" software systems. LionPATH, Penn State's student information system, launched in August 2016, and WorkLion, the new human resources and payroll system, went live in December.
IBIS is "aging, if not ancient, technology," said Joseph Doncsecz, Penn State's associate vice president for finance and corporate controller.
According to the university, it's approaching the end of its useful lifespan. SIMBA is expected to increase Penn State's business agility.
"We're adding a whole lot more functionality that we didn't have before," said Nick Jones, Penn State's executive vice president and provost.
The board's finance, business and capital planning committee voted to recommend approval of both the project's $67 million budget and contract with implementation consultant Labyrinth Solutions Inc. The full board will vote on the project's budget and consulting partner at its meeting Friday.
Assuming board approval, the process is slated to begin June 1 and have a go-live implementation date of July 1, 2020, Doncsecz said.
