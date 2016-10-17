McQueary case against Penn State underway

The McQueary whistleblower case began Monday in Bellefonte with opening remarks by attorneys for both McQueary and Penn State as well as the start of witness testimony.
McQueary gained attention amid the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case. McQueary told the infamous story of seeing Sandusky in a locker room shower with a young boy.
He testified before both the grand jury and the Centre County jury that convicted Sandusky of 45 of 48 counts of child sex abuse.
McQueary says he faced consequences at Penn State for his part in the case, and his suit charges the university with not just the whistleblower count, but defamation and misrepresentation.
McQueary's attorney, Elliot Strokoff, presented opening arguments to jurors Monday morning, laying out the list of witnesses jurors can expect to see in the coming days. This list included several former Penn State athletic staff who played key roles in the university in the days following the break of the Sandusky allegations.
Penn State attorney Nancy Conrad encouraged jurors to keep an open mind when it came to the testimonies they would hear, reminding them this is not the case regarding Tim Curley, Gary Shultz or even Jerry Sandusky, but rather about McQueary and his employment at Penn State.
McQueary is seeking more than $4 million in damages.
