Paternos, NCAA ask court for extension

The estate of longtime Penn State football coach Joe Paterno agreed with attorneys for the NCAA in documents filed Monday.
The two sides submitted a joint motion in Centre County court asking a judge to reset the timeline in the Paternos’ suit over fallout from the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal.
In March, Potter County Senior Judge John Leete set a schedule that was due to wrap up all disclosures, motions, response and briefs by Oct. 19.
And then in May, the Penn State case against its insurer Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association changed the game with a disclosure alleging Paterno had knowledge of a Sandusky victim in the 1970s.
Leete subsequently reopened discovery for a period of 45 days.
The joint request followed a referenced correspondence from the court on Nov. 23 “regarding a possible discovery cutoff of January 31, 2017.”
The two sides agreed to resetting the remaining schedule consistent with the timetable established in March.
