New Sandusky case recalls previous charges, allegations

This is not the first time that the name Sandusky has caused a stir in the Centre County courts.
While the main whirlwind whipped things up in 2011, when retired Penn State defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky was charged with a laundry list of child sex abuse crimes after the case was presented to an investigating grand jury.
The case marched toward a June 2012 trial where Jerry Sandusky was found guilty of 45 of 48 counts.
At the last minute, a change happened. His adopted son, Matt, went from being a supporter to an accuser.
In an interview with the Centre Daily Times in 2016, Dottie Sandusky described how Matt Sandusky was using his dad’s car during the trial while his was broken. He drove her to court one day, she said. When she came home, the car was in the driveway and the keys were on the table. That’s when it was over.
A leaked police interview revealed Matt Sandusky telling investigators that his adopted father molested him from the time he was 8 until he was 15. Dottie and Jerry Sandusky have both denied those allegations.
“We loved Matt,” she told the Centre Daily Times.
Matt Sandusky has written a book about his situation and does public speaking on the issues.
Dottie Sandusky has said how hard the situation has been on the whole family.
“We have five other children,” she said. “They’re all behind their dad.”
But now one of those children, Jeffrey Sandusky, 41, has been charged with 14 counts, includinc criminal soliciation of statutory sexual assault, criminal solicitation of chld pornography and more.
The charges stem from an incident alleged to have occurred in March 2013, just nine months after Jerry Sandusky’s conviction.
Just as before, there are those who question the charges.
"I have no idea if Jeff is guilty or innocent, however, do know that the media will wrongly use these allegations, about which we have no details, to somehow irrationally maintain their false narrative in the Penn State and Jerry Sandusky cases, which have absolutely nothing to do with Jeff's case, except for perhaps the fact that no one can explain why no porn was ever found connected to Jerry,” said longtime Sandusky supporter John Ziegler.
Jerry Sandusky has maintained his innocence and continues to pursue his Post-Conviction Collateral Relief Act petition, seeking a new trial.
